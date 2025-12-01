Masala Bond case: CPI (M), Isaac slam ED notice, party dubs it 'political game'

Thiruvanthapuram, Dec 1 (PTI) Kerala's ruling CPI(M) on Monday called the ED's show cause notice to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac in the KIIFB Masala Bond case a "political game," claiming it was a challenge to the people of the state.

Isaac, party state secretary M V Govindan and senior leader and minister V Sivankutty vehemently criticised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the notice.

Govindan alleged that the notice issued by the ED was part of their "political game" and that the people of Kerala would understand it clearly.

As elections are round the corner in the state, the ED is campaigning for the ruling BJP at the Centre, Isaac alleged while talking to told reporters in Pathanamthitta.

His remarks came hours after it emerged that the showcause notice has been issued by the ED to him, Vijayan and the CM's chief principal secretary K M Abraham in the KIIFB Masala Bond case.

The notice, which does not require a personal appearance, was issued about 10-12 days ago by the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

"This case first came up during the time of the local body elections in 2020. Then again, during the previous Assembly elections. After that, during the last Lok Sabha elections. Now, with the local body elections approachin, the case has been stirred up again," Isaac said.

He pointed out that the ED's initial argument was that Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) did not have the authority to issue masala bonds.

The power to grant permission lies solely with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and all procedures were carried out with the apex bank's approval, he said.

Even after things were clarified, the ED had then served a notice for investigation, he alleged.

Isaac further alleged that the notice, which had been served to him earlier in the case, did not ask for documents related to KIIFB.

Instead, the agency demanded details of his bank accounts, those of his family members, and the companies where he had served as a director, he said.

According to the Left leader, even though he had approached the High Court again seeking an explanation from the ED about the reason for summoning him, the central agency has not responded till date.

Accusing the agency of conducting a "baseless" investigation, Isaac said the BJP leaders at the Centre, who are the "political masters" of the ED, simply assumed there was malpractice due to crores of rupees involved in KIIFB's transactions.

He also claimed that no land purchase had been made illegally using the Rs 2600 crore fund mobilised through masala bond as claimed by the ED.

"The land was acquired not purchased using this fund. So the notice is just a political drama to create smoke-screen ahead of election," Isaac further claimed.

General Education Minister Sivankutty also claimed that the ED notice in masala Bond case was nothing but a "political drama".

"Whenever attempts were made to sabotage Kerala's development, we have a history of countering them both legally and politically and emerging victorious," he told reporters here.

Taking a dig at the central agencies, he said every time an election approaches, they suddenly wake up from their sleep and that has become an usual script now.

"It is not healthy for democracy that the ED has turned into a political hound of the central government," Sivankutty said.

As the civic body polls are around the corner, the Centre is attempting to exploit the situation to create confusion and smoke screens against the LDF government, he alleged, adding that the political motivation of the ED is very clear from this.

Stating that central agencies used to come with such notices during elections, Govindan said he was thinking why it was getting late this time.

"KIIFB is an agency which has implemented Rs 1 lakh crore of infrastructure development projects in the state. Any attempt to defame KIIFB is a challenge against Kerala and it's people," he said.

ED sources said the showcause notice was issued at the end of FEMA investigation, and that the contravention quantified in it is akin to a penalty.

The probe is related to the end-use of Rs 2,000 crore raised by KIIFB through masala bonds, and its compliance with the FEMA norms.

KIIFB is the primary agency of the state government for financing large and critical infrastructure projects and had raised Rs 2,150 crore in 2019 through its debut masala bond issue as part of its plan to mobilise Rs 50,000 crore to fund large and critical infrastructure projects in the state. PTI LGK SA