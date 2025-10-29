Masked assailants open fire outside Congress leader's office in Bilaspur district; 2 kin injured

Bilaspur, Oct 28 (PTI) Two persons were injured when three unidentified attackers opened indiscriminate fire outside a private office of a Congress functionary in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at around 6 pm in Masturi town when local Janpad vice-president Nitesh Singh of the Congress was in his office, an official said.

Three masked attackers arrived on a motorcycle and suddenly started firing at the office. The attackers fired 10 to 12 rounds in which Singh escaped unhurt, while his uncle Chandrakant Singh Thakur and his brother Raju Singh sustained injuries, he said.

The motive behind the attack was not yet clear, according to the official.

Chandrakant Singh suffered a bullet injury to his leg, while Raju was shot in the left arm, he said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Bilaspur, where their condition is reported to be stable, he said.

As per preliminary information, two of the attackers were armed with pistols or country-made weapons, he said, adding a massive manhunt has been launched for the assailants.

Police have also alerted nearby districts and local police stations.

Forensic and cyber units have been roped in for investigation, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, he said.

An investigation was underway from all possible angles, including old enmity, political rivalry, and personal disputes, he said. PTI COR TKP RSY