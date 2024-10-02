Masked man hacks shopkeeper to death in Rajasthan's Balotra

Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) A masked man allegedly killed a shopkeeper by attacking him with an axe on Wednesday morning in Rajasthan’s Balotra district, police said. The incident occurred in the Padru town of the district when Pushplal Jain (60) had opened his grocery store, police said.

A masked man, riding a motorcycle, attacked Jain on his neck, head and chest with an axe. The locals rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Following the incident, the locals shut down the market.

"A team reached the spot right after the incident. CCTV footage is being captured to trace the accused. A suspect has been detained. The accused will be arrested soon," DSP Neeraj Sharma said.

Sharma said that the situation is peaceful in the area and the law and order situation is being monitored.

Police said that a land dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the attack. However, it is yet to be investigated.

The body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI AG HIG