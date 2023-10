Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) A probe has begun after a masked man entered a bakery in Kashimira area of Thane district on Friday and pointed a revolver at the staff before fleeing without firing, a police official said.

The incident took place at 10 am and a police team rushed to the shop as part of the probe, Zone I Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale said.

"The incident has been captured on CCTV. No case has been registered as of now," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM