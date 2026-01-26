Masked men rob jewellery shop at gunpoint in Karnataka

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Jan 26 (PTI) Two masked men allegedly fled with gold ornaments after threatening the staff at a jewellery shop at gunpoint in a village in Vijayapura district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred around in Halasangi village of Chadchana taluk, they said.

The men, who had covered their faces with monkey caps and wearing helmets, entered the shop, threatened the staff with a pistol and decamped with gold ornaments, police said.

According to police, after committing the robbery, the duo fled the spot on a motorcycle. The entire incident was captured on the shop's CCTV cameras.

Police visited the spot and carried out an inspection. While the exact quantity of the stolen gold is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that over 100 grams of the precious metal may have been looted.

A case has been registered at Zalaki police station and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI COR AMP SA