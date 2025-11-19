Masked men wielding swords, sticks ransack cafe in Bhopal; 2 suspects detained

Bhopal, Nov 19 (PTI) A group of around 20 masked persons carrying swords and sticks ransacked a cafe in Misrod area of Bhopal apparently over some old enmity, following which two suspects have been detained, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday night, an official said.

Video footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Opposition Congress condemned the incident and hit out at the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government in the state over the "deteriorating" law and order situation, saying the security system was now "left to God's mercy".

"Fifteen to 20 masked men entered the cafe brandishing swords and sticks and vandalised its property. It led to chaos at the site. Although there were only a few customers at the cafe, those present ran away out of fear," the police official said.

The drama lasted less than two minutes and was captured on the cafe's CCTV cameras, he said.

Cafe owner Saksham Giri later lodged a complaint at the Misrod police station, and police are investigating the matter.

"Two suspects have been detained so far. The miscreants also assaulted some employees," he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II), Vivek Singh, said an FIR has been filed in this connection.

The case is currently under investigation. The cafe owner has not disclosed any personal animosity. Police are investigating the matter. The accused will be apprehended soon.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar shared the video and wrote on 'X', "A horrifying video has emerged of the Magic Spot Cafe in Misrod, Bhopal. Around 10 pm on Tuesday night, some masked miscreants attacked the cafe." "This video clearly shows the extent to which law and order has deteriorated in the state capital. It seems the state's security system is now left to God's mercy. Who is protecting the criminals roaming so fearlessly in the state?" he said. PTI MAS NP