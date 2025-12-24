Masked miscreants loot jewellery shop, shoot owner in Jharkhand’s Jamtara

Jamtara (Jharkhand), Dec 24 (PTI) Bike-borne criminals wearing masks looted a jewellery shop and shot at its owner, injuring him, when he tried to resist at Kayasthapara Chowk in Jharkhand’s Jamtara town on Wednesday evening, police said.

Jamtara district Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Mehta told PTI that at least four men carried out the robbery.

“The injured shop owner, after initial treatment at a private hospital, has been rushed to the Mission Hospital in Durgapur (West Bengal) for better treatment. We are investigating into the incident, and the criminals will be nabbed soon,” the SP said.

Police sources said that the four masked men entered the shop posing as customers and fired at the shop owner injuring him in the stomach and neck.

His condition is said to be critical, said a police officer.

on hearing the gunshots, nearby shopkeepers and locals reached the spot. However, the criminals managed to escape from the spot with the looted jewellery, brandishing a handgun.

Police said that the criminals escaped through Govindpur-Sahibganj Highway.

Police have recovered three empty cartridges from the spot and are examining the footage from nearby CCTV cameras.

President of the Chamber of Commerce Jamtara, Sanjay Agarwal, demanded arrest of the criminals, and called upon traders in Jamtara to keep their shops closed on Thursday in protest. PTI ANB NN