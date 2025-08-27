Mason dies after slab of under construction building collapses in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 27 (PTI) A 35-year-old mason died while another sustained injury after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed on them on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shakal Das, a native of Bihar, they said.

The incident occurred at around 4 pm in Sampigehalli area when the mason and his 25-year-old helper Neeraj, who is also a native of Bihar, were on duty.

During the construction work, the slab allegedly fell and Das who got trapped under it died on the spot.

Neeraj who sustained serious injuries, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he is being treated, they added.

A case was registered under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death due to negligence, police said, adding the matter is being investigated. PTI AMP ROH