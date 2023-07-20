Mason dies of electrocution in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A 22-year-old mason died of electrocution in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

The police received information from the Alshifa Hospital in Shaheen Bagh that one Danish, a resident of Kalindi Kunj, was brought dead.

On reaching the hospital, they found that Danish was repairing the wall of a pit meant to house an electric water pump, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

The pit was damaged during the flooding in Vishwakarma Colony and the motor was removed for repairs. However, the wire supplying power to the motor was left loose, he added.

Advertisment

Around 2.30 pm on Thursday, when Danish went inside the pit, he accidentally touched the loose wire and got electrocuted. The incident occurred at the home of one Dinesh in Vishwakarma Colony, the police said.

They said when Dinesh's wife Rekha Devi came to rescue the mason, she was also electrocuted. She was admitted to Alshifa Hospital from where she is being shifted to Safdarjang Hospital.

An FIR under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and investigation is underway, they added. PTI NIT SZM