Mason held for house-breaking theft in Vasai; loot worth Rs 8.57 lakh recovered

Palghar, Dec 19 (PTI) A mason was arrested in Palghar district for allegedly stealing gold jewellery, silver coins and watches cumulatively worth Rs 8.88 lakh, a police official said on Thursday.

The house-breaking theft (HBT) took place in Babhola in Vasai on December 13, Zone II Deputy Commissioner of Police Pornima Chogule-Shringi told reporters.

"A probe by Manickpur police led to the arrest of Sunny Sunil Nivate (27). Gold jewellery worth Rs 8.57 lakh and silver coins have been recovered. Three cases are registered against his name in Achole police station as well. Further probe is underway," the DCP added. PTI COR BNM