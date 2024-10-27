Mason injured after man attacks him in Thane

Thane, Oct 27 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly attacking a 26-year-old mason after the latter asked him to release his wife from captivity in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The accused had allegedly kidnapped the woman some days back in Dombivli area, as per the victim's complaint.

On Friday, the woman's husband met the accused and asked him to release his wife.

The accused got angry and attacked the man with a sharp weapon, causing injuries on his abdomen, hand and neck. The victim was hospitalised, the official from Manpada police station said.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered against the accused on Saturday under various legal provisions, including for voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, the official said. PTI COR GK