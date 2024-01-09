Mason kills labour contractor in Thane district

Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) A 34-year-old labour contractor was allegedly stabbed to death by a mason in a village in Thane district of Maharashtra apparently over work-related issues, police said on Tuesday.

The contractor, Saroj Bhikari Singh, was fatally stabbed in the chest on January 8 evening by one Suman Umashankar Yadav (24) at Adavli village near Dombivli, a police officer said.

The exact motive behind the murder is under investigation.

Police have registered a case of murder and launched a search for Yadav, the officer said. PTI COR NSK