Mason shot dead by unidentified assailants in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) A 28-year-old mason was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Mujahidpur canal road in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police on Tuesday said.

The incident took place on Monday when the mason was enroute to Meerut on his motorcycle, they said.

The victim, Gulsher, sustained bullet injuries and his body has been sent for post-mortem, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar.

A murder case has been registered against unidentified persons, he added.

Gulsher was intercepted by some miscreants, who opened fire at him while he was on his way to work, police said.

Further investigation is on to trace and arrest the accused, they said. PTI CORR ABN AS AS