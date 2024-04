Hazaribag, Apr 18 (PTI) A 29-year-old mason was shot dead in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said.

The mason was shot dead near Kandaber Bariatu village by two unidentified persons on Wednesday evening, Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Singh said.

Police suspect that the mason was shot dead due to personal enmity.

Police investigation in the case was on and raids are continuing to identify and arrest the culprit, the officer added. PTI COR BS RG