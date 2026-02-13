Mass blood donation to mark Valentine's Day in Mizoram

Aizawl, Feb 13 (PTI) Mizoram is gearing up for its most significant Valentine's Day tradition, the mass blood donation drive.

The drive, a collaborative effort of the Association for Voluntary Blood Donation (AVBD), the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS) and regional blood banks, will be held across Aizawl and various district headquarters on Saturday.

Since the programme began in 2010, it has become one of the significant traditions of Valentine's Day celebration in the state, AVBD vice president K Zothanpara said.

AVBD's data revealed that a total of 11,621 units of blood were donated through voluntary drives between 2010 and 2025.

The central hub for the current year drive is the Dawrpui Multipurpose Hall in Aizawl, with satellite donation centres operating at several district hospitals and the Zoram Medical College & Hospital (ZMCH), Zothanpara said.

The Aizawl event will begin at 10.30 am and will be led by ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) MLA Jeje Lalpekhlua, who represents South Tuipui constituency.

He will be joined by several prominent citizens, including youth icon Frankie Khiangte, actress Rosy Lalramthlengi and vocalist Vanlallawmawmi.

Zothanpara said that while past events featured large-scale concerts, the 2026 program will feature a more intimate musical lineup.

Live performances will continue throughout the day to provide a supportive atmosphere for donors, he said. PTI CORR SOM