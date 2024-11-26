Mass combing operations underway to nab culprits behind Jiribam killings: Manipur CM

Imphal, Nov 26 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said mass combing operations are underway to nab the culprits involved in the recent killing of three women and three children in Jiribam district.

Singh said though there have been no arrests yet, many have been identified.

“Following the unfortunate incidents on November 7 and November 11 in Jiribam, two companies of CRPF were sent immediately, followed by an additional five companies. Massive search operations are underway. There have been no arrests but many have been identified. Unless the culprits are arrested and booked, the operations will carry on," the CM told reporters here.

Three women and three children from the Meitei community went missing from a relief camp in Jiribam district following a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants, which resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11. The bodies of the six missing individuals were found in the following days.

“We want to inform the public that under the prevailing circumstances... we are unable to update constantly through the media. There have been instances of sabotages and resulting disturbances when the government publicly announces something," Singh said.

The complexity of the issues in the state, including involvement of outside forces, have been informed by national and international leaders as well as the home ministry, the chief minister said.

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued an official press release that the anti-terror agency has re-registered the cases in connection with all Jiribam killing incidents, including the killing of three women and three children, another of a lady (at Jairokpokpi), attack on CRPF and the resultant death of 10 militants," Singh said.

"I appeal to the people to keep calm as it is a complex situation and cannot be dealt with emotionally," he said. PTI CORR RBT