Mass cremation of eight people who drowned in Punjab held in Una

Una (HP), Aug 13 (PTI) Mass cremation of eight people who drowned in the Jaijon area of Punjab on the border of Una district took place on Tuesday.

On Sunday morning, 12 people, including the driver, went to Nawanshahr in Punjab for the marriage of brother-in-law's daughter in a four-wheeler.

While crossing the Jaijon ravine, their vehicle got swept away and nine people of two families died. While one person was rescued, two are still missing.

In all, eight bodies were consigned to flames near Bhabour Sahib on the banks of Satluj river by their family members.

All the eight deceased were members of two families and residents of Dehlan Lower and Bhatoli in Una.

The police and other teams were still locating the whereabouts of two more persons whose bodies were not yet found.