Mass fish death in Periyar river: Prevent such incidents in future, says Kerala HC

Kochi, May 24 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state government to take immediate steps to prevent, in the near future, incidents like the recent mass death of thousands of fish in the Periyar river.

The direction by a bench of Chief Justice A J Desai and Justice V G Arun came on a PIL alleging discharge of toxic effluents by industries into the Periyar river and seeking orders to prevent its pollution.

The court directed the Kerala government, state pollution control board, Ernakulam District Collector and the Aluva Municipality to file their counter affidavits in response to the plea by K S R Menon, president of the Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP).

During the hearing of the matter, the bench, referring to the recent mass fish death, also said, "It is needless to say that the respondent authorities (state government, pollution control board, District Collector of Ernakulam and Aluva Municipality) shall take immediate steps to prevent such incidents in near future." Dead fish, in large numbers, have been found in fish farms across panchayats such as Varapuzha, Kadamakkudy, and Cheranalloor near here since Tuesday.

As per the preliminary assumption by the pollution control board, the fish might have died en masse due to a sudden and significant decrease in the oxygen level in the water.

The incident led to widespread protests by fish farmers, local people, environmental activists and political parties who alleged that authorities were not taking stringent measures against the factories that allegedly discharged chemical effluents into the Periyar river.

In the wake of the protests, the state government held a meeting on Thursday and worked out long and short term measures to prevent the recurrence of the death of thousands of fish in the Periyar river.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev had said that the short term preventive measures would include formulating protocols for opening the Pathalam regulator-cum-bridge on the Periyar river and installation of biofilters on industrial units on the river's banks.

The long term measures would be with regard to protecting and reclaiming the Periyar as well as other rivers in the state and would include setting up of a river-related authority, he had said.

The fish farmers have claimed significant losses amounting to several lakhs due to the mass fish deaths. PTI HMP HMP KH