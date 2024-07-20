Mass plantation drive exceeds target in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida, Jul 20 (PTI) A mass plantation drive in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday surpassed its target, planting a total of 1,127,806 saplings against the goal of 1,076,407, according to an official statement.

The event was part of the Uttar Pradesh government's state-wide annual initiative to plant 36.50 crore saplings in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's instruction, it added.

However, the administration shared no information on survival rate of saplings planted during the previous years as part of the same initiative in the district.

The plantation drive themed "Plant Trees, Save Trees" and "One Tree in Mother's Name" saw the participation of several prominent figures, including Member of Parliament Mahesh Sharma, former UP chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and various other officials led by District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.

"The plantation drive in Gautam Buddh Nagar was executed as a mass movement with extensive public participation. This included contributions from esteemed public representatives, various departments, industrial units, schools, colleges, civil society, RWAs, NGOs and villagers at multiple locations," said Divisional Forest Officer Pramod Kumar Srivastava.

"As against the set target of 1,076,407 saplings, a total of 1,127,806 saplings were planted across 1,061 locations in the district, achieving approximately 105 per cent of the target," he added.

On the importance of the initiative, Lok Sabha MP Mahesh Sharma had earlier urged the residents to participate in the district's plantation targets.

"With everyone's cooperation, we can plant more trees than the set goal. Each person should plant at least one tree in their mother's name," he stated.

Former chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra emphasised the significance of not only planting trees but also ensuring their protection.

"Our responsibility does not end with planting trees. Protecting them is essential to maintaining a healthy environment," he said.

District Magistrate Verma called on the community to actively participate in the plantation drive to enhance the local environment.

"Farmers play a crucial role in this initiative. They should obtain free saplings from the nodal department and contribute to making the environment cleaner," he said.

The mass plantation drive also saw participation by public representatives, including Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who planted a Peepal tree in Greater Noida, and Dadri MLA Tejpal Singh Nagar, who planted an Amla tree near Rajanpur on the NHAI land.

The drive saw widespread participation from the government departments, industrial units, schools, colleges, civil society and NGOs, DFO Srivastava added. PTI KIS AS AS