Mass prayers mark Mizoram's statehood day

Aizawl, Feb 20 (PTI) The 38th statehood day of Mizoram was celebrated on Thursday with mass prayers held in different parts of the state.

Thousands of people offered prayers besides singing hymns as a token of thanksgiving and repentance.

They also offered prayers seeking divine blessings for legislators, officials and leaders, who run governments both at the Centre and the state.

The grand event held at Lammual or Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl was attended by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, ministers and MLAs.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalduhoma called for collective efforts to reform the state in diverse fields.

Keeping aside political affiliation and differences, all legislators, political leaders, officials and community leaders should join hands together for the progress and reformation of the state, he said.

Greeting people on the occasion, Governor Gen (retired) Vijay Kumar Singh said that the day is a testament to the resilience, unity and aspirations of the Mizo people.

It reflects the triumph of dialogue and democracy, leading to the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord between the Centre and the Mizo National Front (MNF), an erstwhile militant outfit, on June 30, 1986, which is considered to be one of the most successful peace agreements in the country's history, he said.

He said that Mizoram has made remarkable strides in education, healthcare, infrastructure and sustainable development since it attained statehood.

"The rich cultural heritage, vibrant traditions and harmonious society continue to inspire the entire nation," Singh said.

The governor also urged the people to realise the Centre's 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' programme, to enhance mutual understanding and promote unity and integration between people of different states and Union territories.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other leaders greeted the people of Mizoram on the occasion of statehood day.

Conveying her greetings to the people, Murmu said that blessed by Mother Nature and having rich cultural heritage, both Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh represent India at its best.

She wished that the people of both the states would script new chapters of progress and excellence.

"Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on statehood day. Blessed by Mother Nature and having rich cultural heritage, both states represent India at its best. I am sure that the people of both the states will preserve their extraordinary natural heritage and cultural traditions. I wish the wonderful people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram script new chapters of progress and excellence," the President said in a post on X.

Modi also took to X to greet the people of Mizoram on statehood day.

"This vibrant state is known for its breathtaking landscape, deep-rooted traditions and the remarkable warmth of its people," he said.

"The Mizo culture reflects a beautiful mix of heritage and harmony. May Mizoram continue to prosper, and may its journey of peace, development and progress reach even greater heights in the years to come," he added.

Greeting the people of Mizoram, Union Home Minister Shah said that the people of the state have always made the nation proud, and he prayed for the continued growth of the state.

"Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Mizoram on statehood day. Blessed with a rich heritage the people of Mizoram have always made the nation proud. I prayed for the continued growth of the state," Shah said in a post on his official X handle.

Several other leaders, including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister J P Nadda, DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and neighbouring Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also greeted the people of Mizoram on statehood day.

Mizoram's first statehood day was inaugurated by the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on February 20, 1987. The 1986 peace accord ended a 20-year-long insurgency in the northeastern state. Subsequently, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on August 14, 1986 after the President gave his assent to a Bill to make Mizoram, which was then a Union territory, a full-fledged state. PTI CORR ACD