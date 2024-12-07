Mass rally against AFSPA in Manipur on Human Rights Day

Imphal, Dec 7 (PTI) Five Imphal valley-based civil society organisations led by the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO) will hold a mass rally on December 10 against the continued imposition of AFSPA as well as to demand the restoration of peace in Manipur.

Advertisment

December 10 is observed as International Human Rights Day.

The Convenor of the bodies, Pratap Leishangthem, said, "On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, a rally will be held on Tuesday against the reimposition of AFSPA and for restoration of normalcy in the state." Leishangthem appealed to all to cease work on that day and attend the mass rally, which will cover some 5 km.

"The rally is jointly organised withPoirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apunba Manipur, All Manipur Women Voluntary Association, Committee on Human Rights COHR and Manipur Student Federation," Leishangthem said.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the Centre for Organisation Research and Education (CORE) said that it has submitted formal communication to the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (UNWGEID) in connection with the disappearance of Laishram Kamalbabu who went missing from an army camp at Leimakhong on November 25.

The UNWGEID functions under the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva.

A statement issued by CORE said that it urged the UN body to intervene promptly and ensure an impartial investigation into the disappearance of Kamalbabu.

Advertisment

Kamalbabu, a native of Assam’s Cachar district who lived in Khukrul in Imphal West, was a works supervisor for a contractor working with the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Leimakhong Military Station of the 57th Mountain Division, according to the Army.

He had gone missing while en route to Leimakhong army camp on November 25. PTI CORR SBN SBN