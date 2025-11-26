Mass singing of 'Vande Mataram' in schools, institutions across U'khand on Constitution Day

Dehradun, Nov 26 (PTI) Over 20 lakh students in government and private educational institutions across collectively sang "Vande Mataram" on the occasion of Constitution Day on Wednesday, officials said.

Teachers, parents, officials, employees, and local public representatives also participated in the event.

Director of Secondary Education and State Coordinator of 'Vande Mataram' mass singing programme, Mukul Sati said that 20,12,652 students, teachers and officers-employees sang 'Vande Mataram' collectively across the state at 9.30 am.

Sati said that along with schools, educational institutions related to higher education, medical education, technical education and Sanskrit education were also included in it.

After singing the national anthem, teachers and public representatives in all the educational institutions highlighted the history and importance of 'Vande Mataram' and the Constitution Day.

Education and Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat said that 'Vande Mataram' has been an inspiring song that united all Indians during the freedom movement and the mass singing of this song on Constitution Day has instilled a new consciousness among the youth towards patriotism, unity, sense of duty and constitutional ideals. PTI DPT NB NB