Massage parlour attacked, accused held

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 23 (PTI) A group of youths belonging to a fringe group vandalised a massage parlour at Bejai, an uptown in Mangaluru, the district headquarters town of Dakshina Kannada district, on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

About a dozen people barged into the massage parlour and started attacking the staff, including women.

They damaged the properties inside the shop and allegedly accused the staff of indulging in 'unethical practices' in the name of a unisex saloon.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, who was in Udupi, the neighbouring district of Dakshina Kannada, condemned the attack and ordered police to investigate the case.

Advertisment

"Nobody should take the law into their hands. Everybody has the right to run an organistion within the ambit of law. If there was any complaint, they should take the help of the police," he said.

The police have arrested the accused and are investigating.

Prasad Attavar, leader of Ram Sene said, "We have been informed that unethical activities were promoted there under the guise of unisex saloon. The women were given drugs and pushed into the sex business." It may be recalled that Attavar had led the infamous attack on a pub in the city in 2009 which made global headlines. PTI COR GMS GMS KH