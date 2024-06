Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) Mumbai Police on Sunday raided a massage parlour in Powai area and rescued two women who were allegedly forced into prostitution by its manager who has been arrested, an official said.

The accused Nikhil Pareekh (38) was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Prevention of Immortal Trafficking Act (PITA), the official said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI ZA NSK