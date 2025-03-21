Massive blast destroys warehouse storing 14 tonnes of gunpowder in Goa

Panaji, Mar 21 (PTI) A fire at a warehouse in Goa, stocked with explosives for a private small caliber ammunition factory, sparked a massive explosion destroying 14.5 tonnes of gunpowder, police said on Friday.

No casualty was reported in the incident which occurred around 10:30 PM on Thursday on the premises of M/s Hughes Precision Manufacturing Private Limited in Naqueri-Betul village.

The impact of the blast was so intense that it caused cracks in several houses, Quepem MLA Altone D'Costa, who visited the site, told PTI. Several villagers rushed to the site as the deafening sound of exposition was heard over a long distance.

In response to the incident, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) on Friday suspended the license of M/s Hughes Precision Manufacturing Private Limited.

R. Rawat, the Joint Chief Controller of Explosives, issued a show-cause notice to the company, seeking its reply within 21 days.

After visiting the spot, South Goa collector Egna Cleetus told reporters that the reason for the explosion is yet to be identified.

Cleetus issued an order prohibiting people from visiting the explosion site, stating that a magazine storing propellant (gunpowder) required for manufacturing small-calibre ammunition had caught fire.

"Approximately, 14.5 tones of propellant which was stored in the magazine destroyed," the order stated.

Cleetus stated it was brought to her notice the apprehension about the likelihood of danger to life and livelihood and that the incident might create disturbance to peace and tranquillity in the area. PTI RPS NR NSK