Massive blast destroys warehouse storing explosives in Goa

Panaji, March 21 (PTI) A huge blast occurred in a warehouse stocked with explosives for a private small calibre ammunition factory in South Goa, a senior police official said on Friday.

No one was injured in the explosion at the facility in the Naqueri-Betul area around 10.30 pm on Thursday. It also triggered a fire, the official said.

Fire and emergency services were rushed to the spot and controlled the spread of the fire within two hours.

South District Collector Egna Cleetus, who visited the spot, told reporters that the authorities concerned will inspect the site on Friday.

“The reason for the incident is yet to be identified,” Cleetus said.

Quepem MLA Altone D’Costa, who visited the site on Thursday night, told PTI that the blast was so powerful that several houses in Naqueri-Betul village developed cracks.

“Due to the deafening sound of the blast, locals panicked and ran out of their houses. The blaze triggered by the explosion could be seen even at Agonda beach in Canacona taluka which is located 15 km from the accident site,” he said.

Sarpanch of Naqueri-Betul panchayat Pritam Deulkar claimed that the warehouse had no permission from the local body.

A representative of the company that had set up the warehouse told villagers that the facility was attached to a small calibre ammunition factory located at Verna Industrial Estate in South Goa.

The official claimed that they had got permission from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to run a warehouse at Naqueri-Betul.

The PESO, formerly the Department of Explosives, is a nodal agency for regulating the safety of hazardous substances like explosives, compressed gases, and petroleum. PTI RPS NR