Massive cleanup drive by Coast Guard in Kerala's Kovalam beach under 'Swachhata Hi Sewa' campaign

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 1 (PTI) A massive cleanup drive was carried out by the Indian Coast Guard at the scenic Kovalam beach in this southern district on Sunday under the Centre's 'Swachhata Hi Sewa' 2023 campaign.

The drive was carried out to create awareness about cleanliness and highlight the contributions of the people in creating a garbage-free India, a defence release said.

Over 300 kilograms of waste was collected and removed from the beach, it also said.

The Coast Guard was assisted in the drive by officers from the Press Information Bureau Trivandrum, students from Christ College Vizhinjam, the staff from the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology in Kovalam, the Trivandrum Seaport Lions Club, the Coastal Police and other agencies, the release said.

"The event was inaugurated by Vivek Gopan, eminent senior artist, in the presence of ADG PIB and station Commander Commandant G Sreekumar. The drive ended up with a collection of 300 Kgs Marine waste and 60 Kgs dry waste," it said.