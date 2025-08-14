Massive cloudburst in J-K's Kishtwar, many feared dead

Jammu: A massive cloudburst hit Paddar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, with authorities fearing casualties.

The incident took place in Chositi area of the district, officials said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma on the matter.

"A massive Cloud burst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site", he said on X.

Damage evaluation and, necessary rescue and medical management arrangements are being made, he added.

Further details are awaited.