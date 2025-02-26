Massive crowd gathers for Mahashivratri 'snan' at Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 25 (PTI) A huge crowd was seen at the Triveni Sangam here on Tuesday night as pilgrims from various parts of the country began to assemble at the holy confluence site, hours before the auspicious Mahashivratri 'snan'.

Maha Kumbh, the spectacle that takes place once in 12 years, began on January 13 (Paush Purnima) and saw grand processions of Naga Sadhus and three 'Amrit Snans'. The mega religious gathering has drawn a record over 64 crore pilgrims so far.

This is the last auspicious 'snan' of the Maha Kumbh as the festival culminates on Wednesday.

People from different parts of the country, after reaching Prayagraj, began their journey to the Sangam while hordes of other pilgrims started to camp on the grounds facing the ghats, waiting for the opportune moment to perform the bathing rituals.

Dheeraj Kumar, 21, a native of Bodh Gaya in Bihar arrived in Prayagraj on Tuesday night via the Mahabodhi Express.

"I have come here along with my two sisters to take a holy dip on Mahashivratri, as it is very auspicious day," he told PTI while resting beside a street in the Kydganj area.

Thirty-five-year-old Mithlesh Kumar from Aurangabad in Bihar, who also arrived here on Tuesday via the Mahabodhi Express, was on the road to Sangam, determined to take a holy dip on Maharashivratri.

"Faith is what has brought me here. I didn't have a reserved seat so I came in a general bogie, but I am glad that I have reached here," Kumar told PTI before continuing his journey towards the Sangam.

Close to midnight, many pilgrims who took the holy dip on Tuesday evening or night were seen heading to their home towns or the next destination as security personnel kept a vigilant eye over the sea of milling crowds at the Mahakumbh Nagar and beyond.

Among them were Sajal Majumdar, 45, and his wife from Kolkata West Bengal.

"We reached Prayagraj at around 3 pm today... We took a holy dip today and now we are returning home," he told PTI.

Majumdar said he wanted to stay for the Mahashivratri 'snan' but cannot as it will be heavily crowded on Wednesday so there could be risks.

Rajesh Paswan, a Hazaribagh resident took a holy dip at the Sangam close to midnight and left for the railway station with his family.

"As my wife, sister-in-law, daughter and nephew are with me, the crowds tomorrow could become difficult to manage, so we are leaving," he told PTI on his way to Prayagraj Junction.

Aware of the likely surge of devotees for the last sacred bath, the entire mela area has been declared a 'no vehicle zone' and appeals were being made by authorities to take a holy dip at the ghat nearest to them instead of crowding at the Sangam.

The Maha Kumbh Mela area will be a no-vehicle zone from 4 pm on Tuesday, with the entire Prayagraj following suit from 6 pm onwards given the massive influx of devotees for the last special bathing date coinciding with Mahashivratri on February 26, the Uttar Pradesh authorities said earlier in the day.

Authorities have imposed these restrictions to ensure smooth crowd movement.