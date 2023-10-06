Massive demonstration in Muzaffarpur varsity after FIR against VC, registrar for 'corruption'

Muzaffarpur, Oct 6 (PTI) Massive demonstrations were held at the state-run BR Ambedkar Bihar University in Muzaffarpur on Friday after police lodged a case against the varsity's top officials, including the vice-chancellor and registrar, in connection with alleged financial irregularities in purchase of stationery.

Demanding immediate withdrawal of the FIR, which also names the varsity's finance officer and financial advisor, the faculty members staged a massive demonstration on the campus and locked the main gate.

Following the protest, the varsity cancelled all ongoing exams and suspended academic activities for an indefinite period.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Town) Awdesh Dikshit said the FIR has been registered against four officials of the university, and an investigation is underway.

The FIR names VC Shailendra Kumar Chaturvedi, Registrar Sanjay Kumar, Finance Officer Vinod Kumar and Financial Advisor Jai Prakash Sharma, he said.

"The FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by the Regional Deputy Director of Education (RDDE)," he said.

The Education Department on September 26 had directed the registrar to lodge a police complaint against certain officials for their alleged role in the financial irregularities committed in purchasing stationery items worth several lakhs of rupees, officials said.

Even after the order, the registrar did not lodge the complaint, following which the department ordered that the FIR be filed against him as well. PTI CORR PKD SOM