Massive demonstration in Sundergarh demanding CBI probe into deaths of 2 tribal govt officials

Rourkela, Oct 6 (PTI) A massive demonstration was held in Odisha's Sundergarh district on Friday, demanding a CBI investigation into the deaths of two female government officials who were tribals.

Besides leaders of various tribal organisations, Sundergarh BJP MLA Kusum Tete, Rajgangpur Congress MLA CS Raazen Ekka and former legislator George Tirkey took part in the demonstration.

Assistant Collector Sushmita Minz, 35, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the pond of Centurion Park in Plant Site police station area in Rourkela on September 19. She was posted at the Rourkela ADM's office, officials said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Alice Narmi Lugun, 37, of the Uditnagar police station on October 1 went to the spot where Miz's body was found. She felt uneasy and was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, they said.

Families of both the officers alleged that they were murdered.

Holding placards, hundreds of tribals tried to gherao the collector's office.

"We don’t have any faith in the state police. So, we demand that the cases should be handed over to the CBI," said Tete.

She said that she would raise the issue in the assembly during the winter session.

The Congress MLA said, "Until we get justice, we will continue our protest." Minz's husband Sushil Topno was quizzed by the police in connection with the death. He is a banker by profession and is currently posted in Chhattisgarh.

Topno and Minz got married a few months back but things didn't go well between them, officials said.

A divorce petition was also filed in the court, they said.