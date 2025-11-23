Massive explosive haul near school in Almora days after Red Fort suicide bombing

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Police have recovered 161 gelatin sticks, a high-intensity explosive used in blasting, from bushes near a government school in Almora district, triggering a security alert and a probe to trace their origin.

The explosives were found close to the Government Higher Secondary School in Dabra village in the Sult area. The matter came to light on Thursday evening when the school principal informed police after children playing nearby spotted suspicious packets in the bushes.

Police teams rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area, and called in the bomb disposal squad and dog squad. The teams carried out a detailed search, seized all the gelatin sticks, and collected samples from the site. A case has been registered against unknown persons under the Explosives Act and further investigation is underway.

In a post on X, ANI quoted Almora Senior Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha as saying that the gelatin sticks were recovered from bushes near the school and that a full area search was conducted by the bomb disposal team. He urged people not to believe rumours and said verified updates will be shared as the probe progresses.

Officials said gelatin sticks are commonly used for rock blasting during road construction in hilly terrain. Police have formed four teams to find out who placed the material near the school and for what purpose.

The recovery comes amid heightened vigilance in the region after recent explosive seizures linked to the Red Fort blast case, officials said.