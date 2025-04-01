Massive fire at building in Delhi's Jhandewalan extension, no one injured

New Delhi: Several cars were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at commercial complex building in central Delhi's Jhandewalan extension on Tuesday afternoon, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

Fifteen fire tenders have been deployed to doused the blaze, they said, adding that a call regarding the incident at Anarkali Complex in Block E 3 was received at 2.35 pm, an official said.

"We immediately deployed eight fire tenders and the firefighting operation is underway," he said.

DCP (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said the fire spread to the DDA Shopping Complex nearby. Fire fighters and police personnel are at the spot.

Several cars parked near the spot were gutted, police said, adding that the fire also spread to a nearby bank, he said.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.