Massive fire at cafe in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, adjoining shops gutted

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a cafe in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar and also gutted several shops on the building's upper floors, officials said on Monday.

The blaze, which erupted at the cafe located on the building's ground floor on Sunday night, spread rapidly and engulfed stores on first and second floors, they said.

The fire is under control but three to four fire tenders are still at the location and the the cooling process is underway, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

"We received a call regarding fire at a cafe and school uniform store at 11.40 pm on Sunday in Phase 2 and Pocket B of Mayur Vihar area," the official said.

"We rushed 25 fire tenders to the spot. One person was rescued from the terrace of the building," he said.

Two brothers Amar Preet Singh and Suman Jeet Singh, who have three shops on first and second floors, had shut down their shops at 9.30 pm and went home, a police officer said.

At about 11.30 pm, they were informed by some locals regarding the fire in their shops, after which they alerted the Pandav Nagar police station, the officer said.

No casualty has been reported so far, he said.

The fire erupted in the cafe on the ground floor and spread to the remaining two floors, he added.

The officer further said the fire is now under control but is yet to be doused completely, adding that the cause of fire has not been ascertained so far. PTI BM RPA