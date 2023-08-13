Advertisment
#National

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi's Alipur; no injuries reported

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
13 Aug 2023

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a chemical godown in north Delhi''s Alipur area on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Advertisment

The fire department took three hours to douse the blaze, the officials said, adding that no injuries have been reported so far.

Information regarding the blaze was received at around 3.10 pm, following which 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said.

The fire at the godown, which stored chemicals used in PVC, was doused by around 6.10 pm, they added. PTI NIT RPA

Advertisment
Subscribe