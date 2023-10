Howrah (WB): A massive fire broke out at a godown of edible oil in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday morning, officials said.

Advertisment

The fire broke out at the godown of Emami Agrotech in Bhagabatipur in Sankrail police station area around 6.30 am, they said.

Fifteen fire engines were working to bring the blaze under control, they said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said, adding that there were no reports of anyone being injured in the incident.