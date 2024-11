New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in a fire in factory located in outer Delhi's Alipur area on Saturday evening, an official said.

A call regarding the fire at the factory in the Firni area of Alipur was received around 4 pm and 30 fire tenders were pressed into service, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

No one has been injured in the blaze and a dousing operation is underway, he said. PTI ALK NSD NSD