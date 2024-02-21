Massive fire at furniture-making unit in Nagpur

Nagpur, Feb 21 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a furniture-making unit in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, officials said.

No casualties are reported but property worth crores was gutted, they said.

The blaze erupted in the furniture-making unit located on the Besa-Ghogli road at around 5:30 pm, according to a Fire Brigade official.

Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, he added.

The smoke caused by the fire can be seen from kilometres away, he added.

He said the fire-fighting operation is facing challenges as the blaze is huge and inflammable material is present in the factory.

A short circuit might have triggered the blaze, as per preliminary information. PTI COR CLS NR