Massive fire at godown in Kochi

Kochi, Mar 8 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a mattress company's godown near here on Saturday morning.

Fire and Rescue Service officials said no casualties have been reported in the blaze that started around 10.30 am at the godown in Kalamassery, on Seaport-Airport Road.

The fire spread rapidly and thick smoke billowed out from the godown. Several vehicles parked on the premises were gutted, they said.

Gandhi Nagar, Eloor and Thrikkakara units of Fire and Rescue Service personnel fought the fire. Additional teams were deployed as the site is located in a residential area.

A nearby electric line snapped and fell due to the blaze.

The fire was brought under control by afternoon. The accident is estimated to have caused substantial loss, Fire and Rescue Service officials said. PTI ARM ARM ADB