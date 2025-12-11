Massive fire at Guwahati commercial complex controlled after nearly 40 hours

Guwahati, Dec 11 (PTI) A blaze that engulfed a commercial complex housing a shopping mall and SBI’s premium and commercial banking branches in Guwahati was contained on Thursday evening after 40 hours, with water tenders from the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, and Guwahati Refinery assisting in firefighting efforts, officials said.

The fire broke out at Swagata Square Complex in ABC Point around 12.30 am on Wednesday. Besides offices of the PSU lender, the complex also houses shopping mall 'Sohum Emporia'.

"The fire was controlled at 4 pm. However, we will observe the building tonight and do a thorough search during daylight tomorrow," a senior official of the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) told PTI.

The building will be handed over to the owner and government agencies only after a proper safety check by the experts, he added.

The official said altogether 28 fire tenders were pressed into service since the incident, with additional units arriving from Morigaon, Kamrup, Nalbari and Darrang districts.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also called in with high-tech smoke-reduction equipment to assist in the operation.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) in its evening bulletin said though the fire is controlled, operations are still on.

"The situation will be observed for a few hours before closing the operation. NDRF has been released from the site," it added.

The ASDMA stated that the actual cause of fire could not be ascertained till now.

During the entire firefighting operation, only one personnel sustained minor injuries and was treated at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

"Our boys immediately responded to the fire call post midnight on Wednesday and reached the spot within 15 minutes. We could stop the fire from spreading to other nearby buildings," the F&ES official said.

"The fire originated at the godown of the mall on the second floor, where a lot of inflammable materials and clothes were stored," he added.

"The fabric and fibre aggravated the problem. Although it looked like the flame was doused at a particular portion, it lit up again after some time. Moreover, excessive heat and poor visibility due to heavy smoke created a huge obstacle for our personnel," the senior IPS officer said.

The fire was initially thought to be contained on Wednesday evening, but it suddenly engulfed the entire back portion on the 4th floor, another official said.

"When the fire was at the rear of the building, we could not go there instantly. Due to non-adherence to safety norms while construction, fire tenders were unable to reach the rear," he added.

Visiting the site, Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan said preliminary inquiries found that all safety clearances were availed by the building.

"The building owner said the audit was done two months ago. So, it seems the building prima facie does not have any issue," he told reporters.

The authorities will wait for a final report from the F&ES Department after dousing the flame fully before taking any action, Sattawan said.

"If there is any lapse, we will definitely take action against the responsible people. We will come to know all the details of the origin of the fire from the report," he added.

ASDMA in its earlier bulletin said fire personnel were attempting to control the spread of fire and prevent it from reaching the lower floors.

"Due to zero visibility and heavy smoke, the fire could not be controlled effectively in the initial stage. The building premises and surrounding areas have been secured. Evacuation protocols were initiated for safety," it added.

ASDMA said preliminary observation suggests significant damage to the affected floors, but a detailed assessment will be done once the fire is fully controlled.

Scores of onlookers, mostly customers of SBI, came hearing the fire and stood on the road seeing the operation. They expressed concerns regarding their valuables kept in the lockers, which were there inside the building.

"We have been told that the blaze has just been controlled, but the fire department officials are still assessing the building. They are likely to observe it for a few more hours. We will be able to check the lockers and other items in detail only after getting an entry into the different floors," a senior SBI official told reporters outside the building.

F&ES Deputy Director Nanda Singh said two SBI officials entered the building wearing protection gears to visit the documentation portion and found that all important papers are safe.

"SBI's chief fire officer has reached Guwahati from Mumbai. He has contacted us and will visit the bank tomorrow," he added. PTI TR ACD TR MNB