Massive fire breaks out at Jammu bus stand, no casualty

Jammu, Jun 3 (PTI) Three buses were gutted in a blaze that broke out at the Jammu bus stand here on Monday night, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

While most of the buses were driven out, they added that three were caught in the blaze.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to douse the flames, they said.

In a separate incident, firefighters successfully averted a mishap by extinguishing a fire that had engulfed a transformer in the Pacca Danga area, officials said. PTI AB RHL