Massive fire breaks out at tar factory in Raipur; no casualties

Raipur, Feb 7 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a tar factory in the Bhanpuri industrial area of Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Saturday, officials said. Thick black smoke billowing from the premises was visible from a long distance.

No casualties were reported in the incident, they said.

The fire was reported around 12.30 pm and spread rapidly due to the presence of oil, engulfing materials stored nearby, Raipur Collector Gaurav Singh told PTI videos.

District Fire Officer Pushparaj Singh said 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after they were alerted through the emergency response system Dial 112.

The fire was brought completely under control by around 6 pm, he said.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force, fire brigade, police and district administration remained present at the site as a precaution, officials said.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, they said. PTI TKP NR