Massive fire breaks out in open scrap yard in Gurugram village

Gurugram, Mar 9 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in an open scrap yard in Kankrola village here on Monday morning, a fire officer said.

Responding to a call regarding the incident, a fire services team from IMT Manesar has arrived at the spot and is engaged in firefighting operations, he said.

According to fire officer Lalit Kumar, two fire engines from Sector 37 and Sector 29 stations, as well as those from Honda and Maruti showrooms in Manesar, have been pressed into service.

The firefighters are trying to control the blaze.

"A call was received at the fire station in Manesar at 6.50 am regarding a fire in the open scrap yard in Kankrola village. Fire services teams are on the job. The fire will be controlled soon," Kumar said.