Massive fire breaks out in slum in Delhi, over 240 shanties gutted

Gurugram, May 3 (PTI) Nearly 240 shanties were gutted after a massive fire broke out in a slum on Friday in Sector 53 here, a DFS officer said. No fatality was reported during the incident. Some people who were taking out their belongings from their homes suffered mild burn injuries, he said. According to a fire official, around 10.40 am, a fire broke out while cooking, due to gas leakage and soon spread to other shanties in the area. Around 100 cylinders exploded in a slum near Banjara Market.

The residents of the slum work as labourers, domestic help and security guards, police said. Following this, the residents called the fire department. Around 10 fire tenders were pressed into service and it took them five hours to contain the blaze, he said. "It was the bursting of the small cylinder that aggravated the fire. It took an effort of five hours to control it. Around 240 shanties were gutted in the fire", the officer said.

"The cause behind the fire was revealed due to gas leakage while cooking", said the fire officer.