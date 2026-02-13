Massive fire broke out at Gurugram banquet hall, no injuries reported

Gurugram, Feb 13 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a banquet hall near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gurugram early Friday morning, a fire official said.

More than six fire engines were pressed into service and brought the blaze under control, but the banquet hall was burnt to ashes, he said.

Preliminary investigations indicate a short circuit as the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, Sector 5 police station sealed the area and diverted the traffic, the official added.

According to fire officials, there was a wedding function last night in Prakash Vatika Banquet Hall, and a fire broke out suddenly around 3:15 am on Friday.

Due to the tent decorations and lighting, the fire quickly spread and thick smoke engulfed the area around the hall, they said.

Flames were seen rising high. Six fire brigade vehicles and Civil Defence rescue teams immediately reached the spot, they added.

Firefighters worked tirelessly for four hours to control the fire. Civil Defence in charge Mohit Sharma said, "We received information about the incident around 3.30 am. Our teams immediately launched the operation. The fire was brought under control by 7 am." According to eyewitnesses, loud explosions were heard after the fire broke out, possibly from gas cylinders or electrical equipment. PTI COR SHS