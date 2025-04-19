Massive fire destroys godown cluster in Navi Mumbai; no one hurt

Thane, Apr 19 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a cluster of godowns in Navi Mumbai's Dahisar area in the early hours of Saturday, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze, which started at 1:30am, gutted 25 to 30 godowns in Thakurpada near Irani Masjid, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell.

"The items stored in the godowns, including tar, plastic drums, compressors and flammable scrap, fed the fire. It was doused at 10:30am after a 9-hour operation. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident," he said.

Vehicles and personnel from fire brigade units of Thane, Koparkhairane, CBD Belapur, Kalamboli, Nerul and Vashi were deployed to fight the blaze, another official said.

"Cooling operations have started to ensure the blaze does not reignite. A probe is on to find out what caused it," the Navi Mumbai fire brigade official added.