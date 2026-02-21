Massive fire erupts in scrap warehouse in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi

Jaipur, Feb 21 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a scrap warehouse in Rajasthan's Khairthal district early on Saturday morning, triggering panic among residents in the surrounding areas, officials said.

The warehouse near Champion Chowk at Bhiwadi town in the district reportedly contained large quantities of plastic, iron and highly inflammable scrap material, causing the fire to spread rapidly, they said.

Fire officer Raju Khan said that around half a dozen fire tenders were despatched to the spot.

Due to the intensity of the blaze, firefighters faced difficulties in controlling the flames and had to spray water continuously to tame them, he said.

Police have evacuated people from nearby areas as a precaution and traffic movement was briefly affected. No casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Authorities have initiated a probe to determine whether it was triggered by a short circuit or other reasons, they said.

The incident comes days after a major fire at a firecracker factory in Bhiwadi. PTI AG RUK RUK