Jaipur, Mar 13 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in a warehouse in Jaipur on Thursday and 24 fire tenders rushed to douse the blaze, police said.

No one was reported injured in the fire that broke out early morning, they said.

People living near the warehouse were asked to leave and power supply was shut down, Murlipura SHO Virendra Kuril said.

He said the fire was doused after seven hours of operation. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to ascertained, the SHO said. PTI AG SKY SKY