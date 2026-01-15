Massive Form 7 filings to remove Congress voters from electoral roll: Ex-Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Thursday alleged that unknown individuals have submitted a large number of Form 7 to remove the names of Congress-supporting voters from the voter list and asked the party workers to remain vigilant.

"Today is the last day to file objections regarding the removal of names from the electoral roll. Reports are coming in from several places across the state that unknown individuals have submitted a large number of Form 7 to remove the names of Congress-supporting voters," Gehlot said on X in Hindi.

"I appeal to all Congress workers and booth-level presidents to keep a close watch on this and ensure that no legitimate vote is removed from the list," he wrote in his post.

Gehlot also urged the administrative officials to act in accordance with the Constitution and warned that officials involved in any illegal actions would eventually have to face the law.

He said that the desperation shows that the BJP is going to face decline.

The draft electoral roll of Rajasthan, post the special intensive revision of the voters list, was published on December 16, 2025. Nearly 42 lakh voter names had been deleted from 5.46 crore voters during the exercise.

One month was given to file the claims and objections, with January 15 being the last date.

Hearings, verification and decisions on claims and objections will be conducted until February 7. The final electoral roll will be published on February 14. PTI SDA AMJ AMJ