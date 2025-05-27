Massive landslide blocks Jammu-Kishtwar national highway; restoration work in progress

Jammu: A massive landslide blocked the Jammu-Kishtwar national highway near Kandani, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded, officials said on Tuesday.

The landslide struck the highway at 4 pm on Monday near slide-prone Phagumar in Kishtwar district.

They said the road clearance operation was immediately launched by agencies and efforts are underway to make the highway traffic worthy as soon as possible.

Given the size of the landslide, the restoration work is likely to be completed by Tuesday night, the officials said, advising commuters to avoid travel on the highway for the time being.